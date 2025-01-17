New Skoda Octavia RS With 261 BHP Unveiled At BMGE 2025

The second-gen Skoda Octavia RS is exclusively powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which dishes out top power of 261 bhp

Skoda India has introduced the 2025 Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The high-performance sedan will once again go on sale in the Indian market later this year. It is not the first time that the Octavia RS will be launched in India as earlier too, two variants namely RS 230 and RS 245, of the performance-oriented sedan were sold in limited numbers via the CBU route in our country. It will not have a direct rival in the domestic market as it belongs to a niche segment.

The Octavia RS is based on the standard version of the sedan. However, it gets a few RS-specific elements in the form of a blacked-out front grille, LED Matrix beam headlights and bigger air dams. The exhaust pipes are also finished in a black shade while re-tuned to create an aggressive sound in Sports mode. The sedan rides on 19-inch Elias wheels in glossy machined silver or anthracite with black Aero trims. It flaunts the signature Hyper Green paint shade.

The cabin too is identical to the regular Octavia sedan, except for the RS badging on the three-spoke multifunction sports leather steering wheel and carbon-fibre surrounding near the dashboard. Based on a modified chassis, it gets black sports seats with integrated headrests, wireless charging and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster as standard features. The Octavia RS gets a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Just so you know, the standard Octavia sedan comes with a 10-inch infotainment unit.

2024 Skoda Octavia RS Dimensions Measurements Length 4,698 mm Width 1,829 mm Height 1,470 mm Wheelbase 2,686 mm Boot Capacity 600 L Ground Clearance 129 mm

The front seats in the Octavia RS get an electrical adjustment, adjustable lumbar support, and massage & memory function as standard. They also offer adjustable lumbar support and a massage function as standard in the Octavia vRS.The sports suspension setup of the Octavia RS has been lowered by 15 mm while also equipped with an electronically controlled VAQ limited-slip differential.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS Performance Specifications Engine 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo Petrol Power 261 bhp Torque 370 Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT Automatic Claimed Mileage NA

Under the hood, the second-gen Skoda Octavia RS is exclusively powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which dishes out top power of 261 bhp and peak torque of 370 Nm. The power output has increased by almost 20 bhp as compared to the preceding model. The engine is linked to a 7-speed automatic DSG transmission as standard.

Skoda India has lined-up multiple launches for the Indian market in 2025 and the Octavia RS is one of them. Needless to mention, it will be priced higher than the previous-gen model because of new features and a more powerful engine.