New Sierra To Likely Be The Next Big Tata ICE SUV Launch In 2025

The Tata Sierra ICE could launch later this year before the arrival of the electric variant; a host of other new Tata EVs are in the pipeline too

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Harrier EV in the coming months and it will likely arrive ahead of the Sierra ICE variant, slated for release in the latter half of 2025. After the Sierra ICE, Tata plans to expand its EV lineup further with the introduction of the Sierra EV, followed by the Avinya, a more premium electric offering than others.

The homegrown automaker unveiled the production-ready ICE version of the new-gen Sierra SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi just over a week ago. Scheduled for a market launch later this year, the SUV will also pave the way for an electric variant in the near future. The Sierra ICE model shares a strikingly similar design with its electric counterpart.

The Tata Sierra is expected to feature both petrol and diesel engine options with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 2.0L diesel likely to power the lineup. Buyers can expect a six-speed manual as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option. Both engines will be capable of producing around 170 PS.

Also Read: Production-Ready Tata Harrier EV Unveiled, Launch Soon

The new Tata Sierra showcased at the event featured the signature single-piece rear glass by integrating a black-painted roofline finisher and a panoramic sunroof, giving the appearance of a continuous glass surface and a floating roof. Its exterior features slender curves and muscular haunches emphasizing its road presence and modern design language.

The design is further complemented by a neat shoulder line and prominently positioned “Sierra” branding at the front. A sleek LED DRL strip adds a modern touch as well while the lower-mounted headlamps, a wide air inlet, and a muscular skid plate enhance the SUV’s overall appearance along with the start-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels.

Also Read: Tata Avinya X Comes To The Fore With 500+ Km Range

At the rear, the 2025 Tata Sierra features a clamshell-style tailgate complemented by sleek taillights while the blacked-out D-pillar enhances the floating roof illusion. Apart from unique wheels and a refreshed grille, the ICE version stays true to the design language of the electric concept showcased earlier. It could be sold in multiple seating configurations.