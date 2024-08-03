New Royal Enfield Classic 350 More Details Emerge – Launch Soon

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will reportedly be available in five variants; no mechanical updates are expected

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch the refreshed Classic 350 in India, following the debut of its second 450 cc model, the Guerrilla 450 recently. This updated Classic 350, set to launch on August 12, will feature various cosmetic enhancements as part of its mid-life revision but mechanically it will remain the same as the outgoing model.

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Royal Enfield will offer the updated Classic 350 in a total of five variants namely Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Classic Chrome. The base variant could only offer a rear drum brake setup while the Dark will be the only grade to feature alloy wheels shod on tubeless rubber.

However, the alloy wheels can be optioned out in the other four variants. As we have previously mentioned, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be equipped with all-LED lighting as it will feature a circular LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and the signature pilot lamps as LEDs. The turn signals will also be LEDs in the Dark and Chrome variants and it can also be accessorised.

The top-spec Dark and Classic Chrome will gain adjustable clutch and brake levers as standard and are optional in other variants. Furthermore, the gear position indicator and USB Type-C charging port will be standard across the range. The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 represents the first significant update for a motorcycle built on the J-series engine platform.

Since its introduction in late 2021, this retro roadster has received favourable reviews from customers and media. Building on this success, Royal Enfield is expected to unveil fresh paint options and revamped body graphics as well. Additionally, a range of new accessories might be introduced.

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 will continue with its 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, which develops just over 20 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. Currently, the Classic 350 is available in a broad price range, from Rs. 1.93 lakh to Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). With the upcoming updates, a slight price increase is expected.

