New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Tomorrow – All Key Info

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to be released in five different versions with no mechanical updates planned

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the updated Classic 350 in India, following the recent launch of its second 450 cc model, the Guerrilla 450. Scheduled for release on August 12, the refreshed Classic 350 will showcase cosmetic upgrades as part of its mid-life update while its mechanical aspects will stay unchanged from the current model.

Online reports reveal that Royal Enfield will bring in the updated Classic 350 in five variants: Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Classic Chrome. The entry-level model might come with a rear drum brake setup, while the Dark variant will be the sole version equipped with alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres as the outgoing version.

The alloy wheels, however, can be added as an option in the other four trims. As suspected earlier, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come with all-LED lighting, featuring a round LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, and the pilot lamps in LED form. In the Dark and Chrome variants, the turn signals will also be LED, with the option to add them as accessories.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Patent Image Leaked, Launch Soon?

The top-end Dark and Classic Chrome variants will come with adjustable clutch and brake levers as standard, borrowed from Super Meteor 650, while these features can be added as options in the other versions. Additionally, a gear position indicator and a USB Type-C charging port will be standard across all models. The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 marks the first major update for a motorcycle based on the J-series engine architecture.

Launched in late 2021, this retro roadster has received positive reviews from both customers and the media. Royal Enfield is likely to build on this success by introducing updated body graphics and new paint schemes. Additionally, a variety of new accessories might be added to the offering to bring a more refreshed vibe.

Also Read: 4 New Royal Enfield Bikes Launching Soon In India – Key Details

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will retain its 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, producing just over 20 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a five-speed transmission. Currently, the Classic 350 is priced between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). With the forthcoming updates, a slight increase in price is likely.