New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 – Detailed Comparison

In the new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 comparison video, we have talked about different aspects and characteristics of both motorcycles

Royal Enfield hosted the global debut of the new-generation Bullet 350 a few days ago. It is positioned above the Hunter 350 and below the Classic 350 in the brand’s domestic lineup. The new-gen Bullet has certainly helped in further strengthening the Chennai-based manufacturer’s entry-level middleweight portfolio but is it better than its siblings?

The 2023 RE Bullet 350 carries a starting price of Rs. 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant comprising two colour schemes: Military Red and Military Black. Moving up the order, the mid-spec variant features Standard Black and Standard Maroon shades – each carrying a price tag of Rs. 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping Black Gold costs Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

In comparison to the Classic 350, the entry-level variant, equipped with front disc brake and rear drum brake assisted by a single-channel ABS system, is around Rs. 20,000 cheaper. However, the top-spec model is only Rs. 10,000 less expensive than the top-of-the-line Classic 350 and is priced similar to the Classic Signals.

Both motorcycles have several commonalities though as they share the engine as well as the platform. The all-new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sits on a twin cradle frame as the Classic while the 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled FI SOHC engine produces the same 20.2 bhp maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

Compared to the old model, the new Bullet gets updated pilot lamps and a semi-digital instrument console with an LCD display. A USB charging port is available across the range while the Tripper Navigation system and alloy wheels can be chosen from the options list. Royal Enfield also offers a host of touring accessories with the new-gen Bullet 350.

They are suspended on telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers and boast retro styling with design elements carved from the past all along. As both motorcycles have a lot in common, will it be down to only the aesthetics when picking the right choice? Our detailed comparison linked above will give you all the needed answers.