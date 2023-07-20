New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Launch Officially On August 30

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be introduced in India on August 30 and it will be based on a brand new platform and will be equipped with the same engine as the Classic 350

Royal Enfield brought in the new J-series engine platform via the Meteor 350 back in 2020 and the cruiser has been well received amongst customers. On its way to revamping the entire 350 cc lineup, RE introduced the latest Classic 350 in 2021 while the more affordable and sportier Hunter 350 followed last year. The trio has indeed helped in garnering good sales volumes.

Ever since the debut of the Meteor 350, rumours surrounding the arrival of the all-new Bullet 350 have been running wild and it further escalated when Hunter 350 was teased ahead of its global debut in Thailand. The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been caught testing for well over two years on public roads and it finally gets a launch date.

In an official teaser video spanning 14 seconds with the distinctive exhaust note in the background, it has been revealed that the new Bullet 350 will be launched on August 30 in Chennai. Courtesy of the spy images, we know almost all the details of the upcoming entry-level 350 cc middleweight roadster, which has been a roaring success for the retro bike maker until now.

It will have several commonalities with the latest Classic 350 and thus the twin cradle chassis and the 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine will be shared. It will develop a maximum power output of just over 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and will be paired with a five-speed transmission, in a similar fashion to the Classic.

As for the design, the circular halogen headlamp with a silver casing, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, unique pinstripes, telescopic front forks, twin-sided preload adjustable shock absorbers at the rear, spoked wheels, chunky fenders, retro-styled tail lamps and round halogen indicators, single-piece seat, relaxed ergonomics suiting touring, tubular grab rail, etc will be offered. We can expect Royal Enfield to sell the model in single- and dual-channel ABS options.

Compared to the outgoing model, it will have a revised styling while retaining its classic design cues but may not be as premium as the Classic 350. The semi-digital instrument console will be pretty basic as well. It will be priced slightly higher than the existing Bullet 350.