New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Partially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

New generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is scheduled to go on sale on September 1 and it will be based on a new platform derived from the Classic 350

Royal Enfield will host the official launch of the new generation Bullet 350 on September 1, 2023 in India. The upcoming Bullet has several commonalities with the latest Classic 350 and both will share the twin cradle frame and the J-series engine platform. It comes with a host of other changes while retaining its retro identity.

The latest teaser video released by Royal Enfield reveals many details about the all-new motorcycle, which we already know. The 2023 Bullet 350 will be offered in three variants and it will derive power from a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC engine, kicking out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

The entry-level middleweight roadster will be positioned above the Hunter 350 and well below the Classic 350 and is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in single- and dual-channel ABS options while a 300 mm front disc and a rear disc will be available.

The braking duties will be handled by conventional telescopic front forks and twin-sided shocks at the rear. The teaser shows the presence of triangular air filter box finish, a circular tail lamp with a silver outline and halogen turn indicators, a tubular grab rail, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust system, silver-finished rearview mirrors and wire-spoked wheels at the front and rear.

The switchgear will be shared with the latest crop of Royal Enfield 350 cc offerings and it will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster. The simplistic styling of the Bullet series has been retained and the pinstripes are handcrafted. The elegant graphic finish on the sides of the fuel tank and the vintage fuel filler cap add to the authenticity.

Compared to the outgoing Bullet, the new model will be lighter courtesy of the new chassis and it will have a more refined engine as the old UCE motor has been ditched. Following the new-gen Bullet, RE will introduce the Himalayan 450 in November in India.