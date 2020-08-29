New Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser Spied During Road Test

The test motorcycle was a completely new motorcycle from Royal Enfield, with a low slung body and a 650cc parallel-twin engine

After the launch of the Interceptor and GT 650, everybody expected Royal Enfield to offer a 650cc cruiser as well. Now, it seems like the manufacturer is already working on it, but instead of being based on an existing motorcycle, it will be a completely new model. Here, we have a few spy pictures which give us a glimpse of these new upcoming RE motorcycle.

In these pictures, we can see that this bike has a very low-slung body, with extremely forward-set footpegs. The motorcycle also sports twin exhausts, confirming that this is indeed powered by the 650cc parallel-twin engine. Some reports also suggest the this could be a larger displacement engine, but that seems highly unlikely.

The headlamp is a simple, retro-looking round unit. The handlebars are raised, providing a comfortable seating posture. The instrument console seems to be the same lopsided twin round pods as the upcoming Meteor, with one pod for the speedo and the other for the navigation. Interestingly, it also features upside-down front forks, which is a first for a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The rear suspension, however, consists of twin shock absorbers, and not a monoshock.

Other than that, we can also see the split seat design, along with the split pillion grabrail. The taillight is a round unit, and we also see round turn indicators at the bottom of the rear fender. Both the front and the rear wheels get disc brakes, which will be offered with a dual-channel ABS as standard.

This new 650cc Cruiser will probably make its debut in India late next year, and will probably become the new flagship of Royal Enfield’s lineup. With Harley Davidson planning to quit operations in India, RE might go uncontested in our market, which should mean huge potential success for the brand. That said, Benelli is planning to introduce new motorcycles to India soon, which could also include a rival for the RE 650cc cruiser.

Royal Enfield also has a slew of other new motorcycles lined up for launch. Just a few days ago, an entire convoy of Royal Enfield motorcycles was spied during a road test, consisting of the new-generation Classic 350, Meteor 350, and the upcoming Sherpa/Hunter.