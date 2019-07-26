The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will get a completely new design and a new cabin layout, to be longer and will offer more premium features

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio has been spied many times testing on the Indian roads wearing full camouflage. Now IAB has rendered the all-new third-generation Scorpio SUV based on the spy shots and taking design cues from the premium SUV Mahindra Alturas. The new Scorpio is expected to launch at the 2020 Auto Expo, or at least can be revealed at the Expo.

The popular SUV has been in the market for more than 15 years now and received a new generation almost 5 years back. Now the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio (codename: Z101) will serve as the third-generation model for India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer.

Based on the spy shots and the rendering, it is easy to see that the new Scorpio gets a lot of design cues from the Alturas, especially at the front end. It gets a hexagonal radiator grille with chrome vertical slats, along with projector headlamps. Unlike the old Mahindra Scorpio, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio also has a more rakish front glass with a slightly hunched back stance.

As the side, the beltline rises from the middle of the rear door and the back glass is also more towards rakish angle to give it a modern look. On the inside will be a different console design with more updated features, and safety. The bigger body with large overhangs also means that there will be more space in the 3rd row of seats, and we can get bench type seats rather than side hanging ones.

Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio will be a new BS-VI 2.0-litre diesel engine that will replace the current 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with an output rated at 160 PS and 400Nm and mated to a new 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed automatic unit. A 4WD system is expected as an option too.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio has been conceptualized and designed at Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC), while the R&D has been done at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. The Mahindra Scorpio will continue to be priced between Rs 10-13 Lakh and there’s no direct competition to the Scorpio given its value-for-money price tag.