New Renault Kwid (Maruti S-Presso Rival) TVC Out – Watch Here

2020 Renault Kwid facelift has been priced in India between Rs. 2.83 lakh and Rs. 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom); gets exterior and interior makeover

Renault India Private Limited introduced the facelifted Kwid in the domestic market yesterday and is priced from Rs. 2.83 lakh for the entry-level Std variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 4.84 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Climber variant. It has a brand new rival in the form of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

The updated Kwid is expected to carry forward the success of its predecessor that was responsible for more than three lakh unit sales for Renault. This is the first major update for the SUV-ish styled hatchback and Renault wanted to make a big deal of it, as endorsed in the TVC released boasting its design and feature details.

On the outside, the Kwid facelift comes with design cues borrowed from City K-ZE, the electric version of Kwid sold in China. It adorns a split headlamp setup, LED Daytime Running Lights in the upper portion, main headlight setup in the lower section, redesigned front bumper, chrome strip grafted on to the black grille and faux skid plate.

Other significant cosmetic updates include the 14-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels, black B-pillar, sportier C-shaped LED tail lamps and new rear bumper. To differentiate itself from the regular model, the range-topping Climber variant gains contrast exterior and interior accents and they go hand-in-hand with the updated styling.

The 2020 Kwid is retailed in multiple colour schemes such as Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue while the cabin gets a number of changes in response to the growing competition. It features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity alongside new steering wheel as in the Triber.

Additionally, there is a new digital instrumentation with a tachometer. The 0.8-litre SCe petrol and 1.0-litre SCe petrol engines have not received BSVI upgrades yet. The former produces 54 hp and is mated only to a five-speed manual while the latter uses either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

To make the buying choice more attractive, the Kwid facelift gets four years or one lakh km standard warranty with roadside assistance. The standard safety kit contains driver airbag, Anti-lock Braking System, front seatbelt reminder, reversing sensors, speed warning system and so on.