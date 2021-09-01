New Renault Jogger 7-Seater MPV Teased, Unveiling On 3rd September

New Dacia Jogger MPV is teased in Europe, and it will soon be breaking cover on coming September 3 with a rugged-styling package

Renault’s sister brand – Dacia, has teased a new 7-seater MPV in the European market. It is called Dacia Jogger. The teased MPV is slated to break covers on September 3, while it will make its first public appearance at the IAA Munich. Talking of its arrival in the Indian market, it is assumed that the brand will not bring it here anytime soon.

In the teaser image, the MPV wears a shade of orange. It is reported to be based on the Logan sedan with an SUV-Esque styling package. Also, the images give a glimpse of the MPV’s taillamps, which look inspired by those of a Volvo XC90. The rear quarter glass can also be seen in the images. It is a butterfly-type window to let fresh air enter the cabin for the third-row occupants.

We can conclude from the teaser image that the Logan-based MPV will borrow design cues from the Dacia Bigster Concept, showcased earlier this year. The upright stance of the Jogger‘s profile makes us believe that it will offer a large boot space.

Insides of the Dacia Jogger MPV are still under the wraps. Expect it to borrow the dashboard layout from the Logan sedan itself but with a longer feature list. The MPV is expected to retail in both 5-seat and 7-seat layouts.

The Jogger is expected to go on sale with two powertrain options – 1.3L turbocharged petrol and 1.5L turbocharged oil burner. The transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. Moreover, a capable AWD system is likely to be on offer. However, it will only come with a diesel engine. It will be the same unit as the Europe-spec Dacia Duster.

While the brand will keep the Jogger away from the Indian shores, it is preparing to launch the new-gen Duster in the Indian market. The all-new Duster in the Indian market will be offered with the outgoing 1.3L turbo-petrol motor with the option of a manual gearbox and a CVT unit. Also, the company is developing the third-gen iteration of the Duster internationally, which will make its first appearance sometime in 2023.