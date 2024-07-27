New Renault Duster Launched in Turkey With Multiple Powertrain Options

The new Renault Duster has debuted globally, with Turkey as the first market. The new Duster offers multiple powertrain options, priced at 1,249,000 Turkish Liras (around Rs 32 lakh)

The new Renault Duster is built on the Renault Nissan CMF-B (Common Module Family) platform. Drawing inspiration from the Dacia Bigster Concept, it showcases a chunky, aggressive design with unique features, thanks to its bold front fascia, masculine flared arches, and body cladding.

It differs slightly from the Dacia Duster and features a distinctive radiator grille with bold Renault lettering instead of the rhombus logo. It measures 4.3 meters long and offers ground clearance of 209mm for the FWD variants and 217 mm for the AWD variants.

Renault Duster Powertrain Options

The new Duster offers the same powertrain options as the Dacia Duster. The base model is equipped with a three-cylinder 1.0 TCe LPG engine that runs on both gasoline and propane, producing 100 hp, and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, driving the front wheels only.

Another option is a front-wheel-drive hybrid E-Tech powertrain, combining an electric motor with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine for a combined output of 145 hp.

Lastly, there is a mild hybrid setup featuring a 1.2 TCe turbo petrol engine with a 48-volt starter-generator, generating 130 hp. This option comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and is available in an all-wheel-drive format. Notably, the new Duster does not offer any diesel engine options.

Renault Duster Turkish Variants

In Turkey, the Duster is available in two trim levels: Evolution and Techno. The Evolution trim, being the entry-level option, includes LED headlights, rear drum brakes, and 17-inch wheels. Inside, it boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety features include front and side airbags, curtain airbags, a rearview camera, an automatic braking system, cruise control, roadside recognition, and lane departure warning.

The Techno trim adds more features, such as fog lights, all-wheel disc brakes, and an automatic headlight switching system. It also includes automatic climate control and wireless charging as standard. Optional upgrades for the Techno variant include premium features like 18-inch alloy wheels, a blind spot monitoring system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. The cabin can be enhanced with interior LED lights, hooks, gadget holders, a heated steering wheel, and heated seats.

Pricing and India Launch

Pricing for the new Renault Duster in Turkey starts at 1,249,000 Turkish Liras (approximately Rs 32 lakh) for the base variant with the 1.0 TCe LPG engine. The E-Tech hybrid range starts at 1,530,000 liras (around Rs 39 lakh), while the mild hybrid all-wheel-drive variant is priced from 1,580,000 liras (around Rs 40 lakh).

The new Renault Duster is expected to launch in India in 2025. The India-spec model may differ slightly from the international version, particularly in its powertrain options, likely including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The next-gen Duster in India will also feature an all-wheel-drive setup, aiming to compete with popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD.