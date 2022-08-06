Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched tomorrow in India and it will become the lightest motorcycle within the brand’s lineup

Royal Enfield is all geared up to launch the Hunter 350 tomorrow in the Indian market and its official details have been revealed. The retro-styled motorcycle will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder two-valve four-stroke SOHC fuel-injected air- and oil-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a wheelbase length of 1,370 mm while the ground clearance stands at 150 mm and the seat height is at 800 mm. The upcoming motorcycle has a claimed fuel efficiency of 36.2 kmpl and the top speed is rated at 114 kmph.

The Hunter 350 measures an overall length of mm, width of mm and stands mm in height. It is underpinned by the same twin downtube spine frame as the latest Classic and Meteor and also shares plenty of hardware with the duo including the 41 mm telescopic front forks with with 130 mm and the rear features twin sided shock absorbers with 102 mm wheel travel and six-step preload adjustability.

The motorcycle has a payload capacity of 179 kg and the gross vehicle weight is at 360 kg. It has the same fuel tank capacity as the Classic 350 at 13 litres. The dual-channel ABS system that will be offered in the Metro variant tips the weighing scale at 181 kg while the single-channel ABS variant known as Retro with front disc and rear drum setup has a kerb weight of 177 kg.

The base Retro variant will boast of wire-spoked wheels and it will likely be priced around Rs. 1.5 lakh while the Metro and Metro Rebel could cost up to Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with 300 mm fixed front disc with twin piston floating calliper and 270 mm disc with single piston floating calliper.

Other highlights are a semi-digital floating instrument cluster, 17-inch front and rear wheels with 110/70 section front and 140/70 section rear tyres (tubeless on both ends), black finished exhaust system, a single-piece seat, split grab rails, round-shaped halogen headlamp, halogen tail lamp and so on.