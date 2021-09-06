New RE Classic 350 Vs Honda H’ness CB350 Detailed Comparison – Video

Check out our detailed comparison of the new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 with one of its closest rivals, the Honda H’Ness CB350

Last year, Honda launched the H’ness CB350 in the Indian market, to grab a piece of the retro-style motorcycle market in our country. The H’ness is a brilliant offering, and it has managed to gain a strong fan-following in a relatively short time. With the competition toughening up, RE has decided to up its game with the recently launched new-generation Classic 350.

Here, we compare the new RE Classic 350 and Honda H’ness CB350, on video and on paper, to see which of the two is the better choice.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 – Design and dimensions

The design of the new-gen RE Classic is not too different from the older model, despite being an all-new bike. That’s a good thing too, as the old-school charm has been preserved. It gets a round headlamp up front, with the signature pilot lamps. The taillight and turn-indicators are round as well. The 13-litre fuel tank adds further bulk to the visuals of the bike.

Honda H’ness CB350 also has a beautiful, retro-inspired design. It gets a round LED headlamp, round LED indicators, and a retro-style LED taillight. The 15-litre fuel tank is wide and muscular, and we also see a long single-piece seat here. Both the RE Classic and Honda H’ness offer a relaxed, upright seating position, great for city riding and touring.

Dimensions Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda H’ness CB350 Length 2,145 mm 2,163 mm Width 785 mm 800 mm Height 1,090 mm 1,107 mm Wheelbase 1,390 mm 1,441 mm Kerb weight 195 kg 181 kg Saddle height 805 mm 800 mm

The Honda is slightly larger than the Royal Enfield in terms of dimensions. Interestingly, the H’ness is lighter as well, with a kerb weight of just 181 kg as opposed to the 195 kg of the new-gen Classic 350. The seat height is nearly the same on both these bikes.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 – Features

The new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets a lot more features as compared to its outgoing version. The instrument cluster is a new semi-digital unit, consisting of an analogue speedometer and a digital LCD readout for trip meter, odometer, and fuel gauge. The switchgear looks quite cool, thanks to the rotary switches for lights and engine start/stop.

Tripper navigation is available, but as an optional accessory only on the chrome variants of the bike, at least for now. The new RE Classic does not get LED lighting though, featuring bulbs all around. Select variants get single-channel ABS, while the rest have dual-channel ABS on offer. Also, the bike gets the option for wire-spoked and alloy wheels (19-inch front and 18-inch rear with both).

Honda H’ness also has a lot of premium features on offer. It gets a semi-digital instrument console, with an analogue speedo and an LCD screen for other info. It also gets a traction control system, dual-channel ABS, and all-LED lighting as standard.

The bike gets alloy wheels on both ends, a 19-inch unit at the front and an 18-inch unit at the back. The top DLX Pro variant gets voice control, along with a turn-navigation system that works when paired with a Bluetooth headset.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 – Powertrain

The new-generation RE Classic 350 generates 20.4 PS and 27 Nm from its new 349cc engine. It is slightly more powerful than the outgoing model but loses a little torque. The performance is much better though, as the new motor is smoother and more rev-happy than the one on the previous-gen model. The power is harnessed via a 5-speed transmission.

Honda H’ness CB350 gets a 348cc engine, which is capable of developing 21.07 PS and 30 Nm. It comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox, with a slip & assist clutch available as standard. The Honda is extremely easy to ride, and despite the large front wheel, it handles well.

Specifications Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda H’ness CB350 Engine Size 349cc 348.36cc Engine type Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Air-cooled, single-cylinder Max. Power 20.4 PS 21.07 PS Max. Torque 27 Nm 30 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

The tall gearing of the H’ness makes it well suited to touring, but the roll-on acceleration isn’t as brilliant. The Classic 350 has a more tractable engine, and the performance is rather impressive, although it is not as fast as the Honda.

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 – Price and verdict

The new-gen RE Classic 350 is priced from Rs. 1.84 lakh to Rs. 2.15 lakh, making it only marginally more expensive than the older model. Considering the added equipment and improved engine, the higher price is more than justified.

Honda H’ness CB350 is the more value-for-money offering, thanks to all the premium features it has on offer and the relatively affordable price tag, ranging from Rs. 1.86 lakh to Rs. 1.92 lakh. However, the styling of the Royal Enfield is sure to be more attractive to a majority of retro-style motorcycle enthusiasts.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi