New RE Classic 350 Based Factory Customs Show Endless Possibilities

Here we have showed you the four customised versions of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 with different flavours to each of them

Royal Enfield has revealed a new factory custom programme, which basically helps customers to personalise their motorcycles based on their preferences. At the 2024 Classic 350 debut event in Mumbai, the Chennai-based manufacturer showed the possibilities of its custom initiative as four differently modified Classic 350s greeted the media.

The brand says over 1,000 colour combinations are possible as part of the new programme and more importantly, individual elements such as seat, fuel tank finish, badges and body graphics can be personalised straight out of the factory. The flamboyant orange shade you see here is accentuated by black finished engine area, seat, handlebar, mirrors, frame and exhaust and red stickers for the outer surrounds of the alloy wheels.

The dual-tone yellow and blue custom job grabbed plenty of attention for its attention to detail as the exposed rear fender, side panels and part of the fuel tank were done up in yellow while the remaining half of the tank, front fender, telescopic fork assembly and headlamp surround were finished in blue colour.

The chromed out circular mirrors, headlamp casing and turn indicators along with the brown rider seat add to the vintage flare. Moving on to a sportier modification, the red painted frame work, tuck and roll black seat, blackened fenders, engine parts and exhaust, gear-like graphics and custom patch shapes on the fuel tank showed the extent of customisation that can be really made.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is already known for its elegance being a retro roadster and it can be further catapulted by adding in new touches. The white base paint with minimalistic Classic writing and graceful pinstripes add to the simplicity and let alone the dark brown single seat takes us back to the good old past.

The updated Classic 350 gets added features such as adjustable levers, LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, USB Type-C charging port, dual-channel ABS system as standard, etc. Available in a total of seven paint schemes, the motorcycle’s prices will be announced on September 1 and we expect a price increase of around Rs. 5,000-6,000 compared to the outgoing model.