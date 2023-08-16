New RE Bullet 350 Launching In Just 2 Weeks – Expected Prices

New generation RE Bullet 350 will be equipped with the J-series 349 cc air- and oil-cooled OHC engine found in the Classic, Meteor and Hunter

Royal Enfield will officially announce the prices of the new generation Bullet 350 on September 1, 2023. The test mules of the all-new motorcycle have been caught testing several times over the last two years on public roads fuelling launch rumours and since the launch date is already out, let us explore the possible updates and the implication of its arrival.

The Bullet nameplate really set new standards for Royal Enfield in the entry-level middleweight segment as its affordability and no-frills nature meant that it played a pivotal role in garnering high-volume sales every month over a long period. The upcoming retro roadster will be a thorough overhaul in terms of performance, rideability and underpinnings.

However, the signature retro styling will be retained with notable enhancements. It will feature hand-painted pinstripes engraved on the sides and fuel tank as we have seen in a recent teaser video, and new colour schemes will also be available. It will come with a circular halogen headlamp with silver casing, chunky front and rear fenders, and a tubular single-piece grab rail.

Other highlights in the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are a wide single-piece seat, side-mounted exhaust system with heatshield, circular tail lamp with silver surrounds, halogen turn indicators, wire-spoked wheels, a different battery box, an upright handlebar, rubberised footpegs and a vintage-styled semi-digital instrument cluster.

The powertrain and the twin cradle frame will be borrowed from the latest Classic 350 while the suspension duties will be handled by the traditional telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers. As for braking, front and rear disc brakes will be assisted by a single-channel ABS system as standard and a range of optional accessories will also be offered.

The all-important engine will be the same unit found in the Classic, Meteor and Hunter. The 346 cc UCE unit will be ditched in favour of the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series air- and oil-cooled OHC engine, developing a maximum power output of 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission. Compared to the outgoing model, expect a notable price hike as it will be positioned above the Hunter and below the Classic. The base model could cost around Rs. 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).