New Pics Of Upcoming Toyota Fortuner Facelift TRD Emerge Online

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner facelift TRD Sportivo will be offered with features like a 9-inch touchscreen, powered tailgate, wireless charger and a 360-degree camera as well

Toyota revealed a mid-life facelift for its Fortuner SUV in the Thai market earlier this year, and the facelifted SUV is being offered there in two trim lines, i.e. the standard Fortuner facelift, as well as a new ‘Legender’ variant. The latter is slightly sportier and more aggressive. However, images of what appears to be an even sportier version of the Toyota Fortuner have been doing the rounds of the internet.

The sportier variant of the Fortuner facelift that has been spotted being parked is none other than the new TRD Sportivo version of the car, about which we reported recently. However, this time around, the upcoming Fortuner facelift TRD Sportivo has been spied with a white paint scheme.

As compared to the regular Fortuner facelift, the TRD Sportivo features some noteworthy visual upgrades. It gets a slightly updated front bumper, new LED tail lamps, two-tone alloy wheels, restyled rear bumper as well as new LED fog lamps. Also, the front radiator grille features a horizontal red strip that is adjacent to the bonnet lip, as well as the TRD logo.

According to a leaked brochure, the features on offer with the 2020 Fortuner TRD Sportivo will include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a powered tailgate with kick sensor for handsfree operation, wireless charging facility, a 360-degree camera and much more.

The India-spec TRD Sportivo version of the pre-facelift Fortuner comes equipped with a sole 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 177 PS of maximum power, along with 450 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard, and it gets paddle shifters as well.

The 2-wheel drive Fortuner TRD is currently priced in India at Rs 34.98 lakh, while the 4×4 variant will set you back by Rs 36.88 lakh. On the other hand, the regular variants of the pre-facelift Fortuner in India are priced between Rs 28.66 – 34.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).