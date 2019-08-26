New Patent Filing for Upcoming 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Leaked

The legendary Suzuki Hayabusa has been discontinued globally, while India continues to get the model until the new BS-VI norms come to force

There’s no denying the fact that the Suzuki Hayabusa is the most legendary motorcycle to ever run on the roads globally, not just in India. While India still gets the Suzuki Hayabusa superbike, it is not sold elsewhere due to the stricter emission norms. Touted as the world’s fastest production motorcycle in its days, the Suzuki Hayabusa is coming back to enthral the fans and buyers.

It has been confirmed earlier that the Japanese bike manufacturer is planning for a new model with no fixed deadline. While the new Hayabusa was confirmed via a leaked patent filing, a new patent has surfaced online, this time revealing the motorcycle’s gear position sensor.

While not much information about the all-new Suzuki Hayabusa is known, the patent images reveal that the next-generation Suzuki Hayabusa is going to adopt a new lightweight alloy frame, inverted telescopic front fork, a rear monoshock, sturdy swing arm and low-set clip-on handlebars.

The patent images further indicate that the current Hayabusa’s engine block could be retained in the new model while the cylinders, engine head, ECU, exhaust system and several other components would be upgraded to meet the stringent emission norms.

The poster boy of superbikes will get a design language as intimidating as the previous-gen model and given the high-speed performance, Suzuki’s designers and engineers will have to sculpt the bodywork to perfection for aerodynamic efficiency and not just good looks.

The new Busa will be much more modern than the outgoing model with features like an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to support advanced electronic systems like cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie mitigation, among others. Being a tourer, the motorcycle will also have a smartphone-enabled navigation system, fully digital instrument console, LED head and taillights, and top-shelf braking system.

As for the engine, it will most probably be powered by the 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder engine producing 199 hp and having a top speed of over 300 kmph. The next gen Suzuki Hayabusa 1400 is in its early stages of development and it won’t hit the roads for at least another two years.