New Ola S1 Range Bags 75,000 Bookings, S1 Air Deliveries Begin

Ola Electric has crossed the 75,000 booking milestone with its new range of S1 electric scooters that was launched only a couple of weeks ago. Currently, the 2023 Ola S1 series is priced between Rs. 90,000 and Rs. 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It comprises the newly introduced S1 X, S1 Air and S1 Pro as the expansive range appeals to a wider customer base than before.

The S1 X is available in three variants as the base S1 X comes with a 2 kWh battery pack, the mid-spec variant with a 3 kWh battery and there is the S1 X Plus with a 3 kWh battery unit. Both the S1 X Plus and the 3 kWh battery-equipped S1 X are sold with a 6 kW electric motor and they have a claimed riding range of 151 km on a single charge in the MIDC cycle.

They get a top speed of 90 kmph. The S1 X with a smaller 2 kWh battery pack features a 6 kW electric motor as well but the smaller battery pack meant that it has a claimed riding range of 91 km with a maximum speed rated at 85 kmph. The deliveries of the S1 X with a 3 kWh battery and the 2 kWh battery options will begin in the final month of this calendar year.

The customer deliveries of the 2023 Ola S1 X Plus will commence next month. The new generation S1 Pro sits on a brand new platform with a flatter footboard, improved efficiency and use of fewer components to make the electric scooter and battery pack lighter than before. The range-topping model has a claimed riding range of 195 km while the top speed stands at 120 kmph.

The deliveries of the S1 Air have commenced and is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It is said to have received over 50,000 reservations and the duties of handing over the keys to consumers have begun in 100 cities across the country. Positioned between the S1 X and S1 Pro, it is retailed in a single variant and has a maximum true range of 100 km.

The equipment list of the Ola S1 Air includes telescopic front forks, shock absorbers at the rear, cruise control, a seven-inch TFT screen with OTA updates, GPS and navigation, Eco, Normal and Sport ride modes, etc.