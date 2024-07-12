New Nissan X-Trail Teased Again – 7 Seats, Pano Sunroof, Digital Console

New Nissan X-Trail will go on sale in the coming weeks in India and it will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a CVT

Nissan Motor India has been consistently teasing the new generation X-Trail ahead of its market launch in the coming weeks and it will likely be brought into the country via CBU route. The fourth-generation X-Trail made its global debut in Japan a few years ago and it will strengthen the brand’s domestic portfolio as only the Magnite is sold now.

The latest teaser gives us an in-depth look into the features it will possess. The SUV will be a seven-seater with a middle-row bench and room for two occupants in the third row and the equipment list will comprise a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and an all-digital 12.3-inch instrument console.

The teaser also indicates the presence of an electric parking brake with auto hold, a three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, two-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging facility and push button engine start/stop. These features go on to show that the SUV could be sold only in a full-loaded trim.

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail offers a range of powertrain options, including a self-charging hybrid system. Its 1.5L VC-Turbo petrol three-cylinder engine, featuring a variable compression ratio, operates alongside the second-generation e-Power range extender technology. However, this variant won’t be launched in India.

A 2.4L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine offers both regular front-wheel-drive and hybrid all-wheel-drive configurations. It won’t make its way to India as well and instead, the regular 1.5L turbo petrol engine is expected to produce 204 hp and 305 Nm of torque and it will be paired with a CVT transmission.

Upon arrival, the new Nissan X-Trail will be priced in the upwards of Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will take on Skoda Kodiaq, which is due a new generation early next year, Jeep Meridian, MG’s Gloster, which will get a facelift soon, Hyundai Tucson and others. In 2025, Nissan will launch a heavily localised new midsize SUV to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta.