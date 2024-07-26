New Nissan X-Trail Bookings Open Today, Price Reveal Soon

The bookings for the new generation Nissan X-Trail have opened today for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh; price announcement on August 1

Nissan Motor India has today commenced the bookings for the new generation X-Trail for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh. The price announcement has been scheduled for August 1, 2024, and the customer deliveries will begin shortly. The Japanese manufacturer will introduce the new X-Trail via the CBU route and it could cost well over Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen X-Trail has been made available in a total of three paint schemes namely Diamond Black, Pearl White and Champagne Silver. The brand only offers the seven-seater variant of the X-Trail in India while a five-seater is also on sale abroad. As for the performance, a 1.5L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine has been provided, featuring mild-hybrid tech.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 163 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Depending on the driving condition, the variable compression technology kicks in to optimise fuel economy and performance. The new Nissan X-Trail will compete with Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq in India.

The features list of the SUV boasts an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, wireless charger, keyless entry, drive modes, 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, EPB with auto hold, seven airbags, push button start, limited slip differential, auto wipers, traction control, hill start assist, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof and so on.

The third row seats feature 50:50 split fold and recline while the middle row gets 40:20:40 split folding, reclining and sliding functions. It measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,705 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm. It sits on the CMF-C platform shared with the Mitsubishi Outlander.

The Nissan X-Trail comes with a V-motion grille with chrome touches, a prominent bumper with a wide air inlet, front and rear skid plates, wraparound LED tail lamps, sharp-looking LED headlamps, a shark fin antenna, LED daytime running lights and X-Trail lettering on the tailgate.