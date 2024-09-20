New Nissan Magnite Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Launch – Big Updates?

Nissan Magnite facelift is set to launch in India on October 4, 2024. It will feature updated styling along with the addition of new features

Nissan has been testing the refreshed Magnite on Indian roads for several months, and it was recently spotted again ahead of its October 4, 2024 launch. The Magnite remains the sole model offered by the Japanese automaker in the domestic market that is produced locally and is accompanied by the X-Trail premium SUV which is retailed as a CBU.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift will extend the lifecycle of the first-generation model through subtle cosmetic enhancements. A portion of its final production version was leaked online some time ago. The latest spy images show a test mule wearing heavy camouflage and only the newly designed six-spoke Y-spoke alloy wheels can be clearly seen.

Elsewhere, the five-seater compact SUV will feature a refreshed headlamp assembly, a redesigned grille, updated front and rear bumpers, and new LED lighting signatures. Inside, the cabin is expected to receive minor enhancements as well. Nissan is likely to introduce new features and technologies to enhance the appeal of the Magnite, as it remains one of the most budget-friendly options in its segment.

The updates are expected to make the sub-four-metre SUV even more competitive. No changes to the platform are expected, as it will continue to use the heavily localised CMF-A+ architecture, which also underpins the Renault Triber and Kiger. Nissan will produce both left-hand and right-hand drive versions of the facelifted Magnite at the Renault-Nissan alliance facility in Oragadam near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

This should boost the Magnite’s export potential, allowing Nissan to cater more effectively to left-hand drive markets abroad. In terms of performance, the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine will continue to power the SUV. The naturally aspirated version delivers 72 hp and 96 Nm while the turbocharged variant produces 100 hp and 160 Nm.

Transmission options for the Magnite will include a five-speed manual, a CVT, and an AMT. Currently priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelifted version is expected to come with a slight price increase. Nissan could bring in new colour schemes and interior trims to spice up the proceedings.

