New Nissan Kicks e-Power Spied Sans Camouflage Ahead Of Unveiling

The Nissan Kicks facelift and the e-Power variant likely to debut by mid of next month in Thailand

The Nissan Kicks e-Power has been spied without any sort of camouflage to hide the visual updates it carries on its exterior. The latest spy pic comes just days after the Kicks facelift was revealed through a spy image. It must be noted here that the Nissan Kicks facelift and the new e-Power version were earlier scheduled to launch in Thailand late last month but now delayed likely to mid-may.

The Nissan Kicks facelift and the e-Power version will now launch in Thailand some time next month. Meanwhile, the e-Power version will go on sale in Japan in June. As can be seen in the recent set of spy images, the new model features a revised front fascia that brings in a new set of headlamps and a bigger grille. While the headlamps are now sleeker than before, the new grille is a typical V-motion unit that is flanked by gloss black surrounds and chrome highlights.

Other than this, the front fascia even features a new bumper that looks trendier than the unit it replaces. The side profile looks mostly unchanged except for the introduction of a new set of alloy wheels and chrome-plated door handles. Right now, the updates for the rear-end aren’t known. However, it shouldn’t be surprising to see a new bumper and an updated set of taillamps adorning the rear-end. Other than this, the crossover could even get some new paint options.

Details of the interior are not available at the moment. However, as is the case with the exterior, even the interior could feature some improvements. We don’t expect any major change here but on the same time, it won’t be too much to except for a revised upholstery package and some additional features. The minor updates for the exterior as well as the interior should make the Kicks a tad more appealing.

Below the hood, the Thailand-spec Nissan Kicks facelift is likely to be sold with a 1.2-litre HR12E e-Power hybrid powertrain. This setup is already available in Japan and has been loved by the audience for its respectable performance and frugality.

It is not known if the India-spec Nissan Kicks would get a similar set of updates anytime soon. However, with the 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine going out of production in the BSVI era, the crossover will be now sold with a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The visual updates of the Thai-spec model could be even used for updating the Indian model, but, like we said, nothing is official at this moment.