New MG7 Sedan Makes Debut With A Sporty Fastback Design

The all-new MG7 was recently launched in China and is currently positioned as the most expensive MG car in the brand’s portfolio. First introduced in 2007, the MG7 has always offered strong performance and impressive driving performance. Here are all the details you should know about this new car.

Unlike earlier, the new MG7 boasts a five-door body style and an aerodynamic design that gives it a strong road presence. Speaking of the design, the car gets a strong and muscular styling complemented by aggressive LED lights and a larger front grille in addition to a sharp front bumper design. Furthermore, the car also gets prominent cuts and creases on the hood and the body panels.

The side profile looks proportionate and is dominated by large machine-cut alloy wheels. The low-slung silhouette and a coupe-style roofline give a strong stance. The rear however is flaked by sleek LED taillights, an inclined rear window, a quad exhaust setup and an active rear wing. For those wondering, the car measures 4884 mm in length, 1889 mm in width, and 1447 in height.

The cabin features a five-seater layout and boasts a premium dashboard layout with a free-standing digital cockpit. The modern layout of the dashboard not only looks great but also scores high in terms of practicality. What you also get are fancy texture trim elements and ambient lighting in addition to a high-mounted centre tunnel, a panoramic sunroof, and sporty seats with integrated headrests.

The band is offering the new MG7 with two powertrain options while a plug-in hybrid option is expected to be introduced soon. The first powertrain option includes a 1.5L turbo engine that churns out 183 bhp and a peak torque of 300 Nm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox that channels power to the front wheels.

The second engine happens to be the 2.0L turbo engine that churns out 254 bhp and 405 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is mated to a nine-speed ZF automatic gearbox. The MG7 also gets an electronic limited-slip differential and an electronically controlled suspension.