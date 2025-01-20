New MG HS Showcased In Plug-In Hybrid Guise At Auto Expo 2025

The all-new MG HS has been derived from the third-gen Roewe RX5 sold in China and could compete with the Tata Harrier if launched in India

The second-gen MG HS that was unveiled globally at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2025. It is being showcased with plug-in hybrid technology, in line with India’s rapid shift to electrification. The all-new MG HS measures 4,670 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,663 mm in height and has a 1,663 mm wheelbase. It offers 507 litres of luggage space, which can be expanded to 1,484 litres by folding the rear seats.

A crossover shape and elements like a wide radiator grille, sharp and swept-back LED headlamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED tail lights featuring an X-shape and connected via a light strip give the all-new MG HS a modern styling. Compared to the Roewe RX5, it looks less aggressive and more mature.

Inside, the all-new MG HS has an elegantly designed dashboard, stylish door panels featuring a quilted pattern, improved switchgear, and a shuttle-style gear shifter. The flat-bottomed steering wheel feels a little out of place, though. Compared to the Roewe RX5, this is a relatively simple interior.

Power tailgate, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 6-way power driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, and 360° surround-view camera are some of the key features of the all-new MG HS. The plug-in hybrid variant seen here comes with a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) bidirectional charging function as well.

Internationally, MG offers a wide range of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Driver Attention Warning are some of the noteworthy mentions here.

The all-new MG HS plug-in hybrid combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 105 kW (141 hp) and 235 Nm of torque with an electric motor that generates 154 kW (206 hp) electric motor and 340 Nm of torque. With 307 kW (412 hp) and 432 Nm of system power and system torque, respectively, the all-new MG HS PHEV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 164 km/h. A 23.2 kWh (net) LFP battery pack gives it an impressive pure electric range of 120 km, as per WLTP.