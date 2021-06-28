New MG Electric Vehicle To Launch In India Within Next Two Years

MG India has plans to launch a new EV in the Indian market, which would be positioned below the ZS EV in its range

MG Motor has been enjoying decent success in the Indian market, thanks to its range of feature-loaded SUVs. According to a recent PTI report, the manufacturer is planning to expand its lineup further, with the introduction of a new electric vehicle. The new EV is expected to have a sub-20 lakh rupee price tag and will launch sometime within the next two years.

Currently, MG has a single electric car in its lineup, the ZS EV, which is priced from Rs. 20.99 lakh to Rs. 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom prices). The electric SUV draws power from a 44.5 kWh battery, paired to a Three-Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. The vehicle is rated at a peak power of 142.7 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm, and can deliver a claimed driving range of 419 km.

The manufacturer has reportedly sold over 3,000 units of the ZS EV in the Indian market to date. As per the manufacturer, the exact launch window for the next EV has not been defined clearly, as the market situation is a little unstable right now. However, with EV policies offering greater benefits, like lowered taxes and waived registration fees, this would be a great time for the company to expand its EV portfolio.

The EV charging infrastructure still needs to improve a lot, if electric vehicles are to enter the mainstream market. However, efforts in that direction are already underway, with plenty of EV manufacturers also pitching in, alongside the centre and state governments. No details about the MG’s upcoming EV for the Indian market are available yet.

“We have been very pleased with our electric vehicle product performance till now. We intend to launch more electric cars in the future and hopefully we can look at a car below Rs 20 lakh as our second EV in the future,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Other than that, MG is planning to launch a new mid-size SUV in the Indian market in the coming months. This would be the IC-engined version of the ZS, which has been spotted multiple times during road tests in India. The technical specifications are under wraps, but as per speculations, this soon-to-launch MG SUV will be available with naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines options.