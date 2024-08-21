New MG Astor Teased With A New Design & Hybrid Engine, India-Bound?

The Spanish division of MG motors has announced the new MG ZS (Astor in India) which is a next generation model with new design, interiors and a hybrid engine

The MG Astor in India is known as the MG ZS in Spain and other European countries. The upcoming MG Astor is confirmed to be a new generation model with a completely new design on the exterior while the interiors have been said to be configured from scratch. It is confirmed to be launching with a hybrid engine in Spain, but we are not sure if the same new engine will be sold here in India.

As per the announcement in Spain, the MG ZS Hybrid features a new design that follows the same language as the MG 3 albeit with sportier and more aerodynamic lines, as well as a more aesthetic and premium look. It now gets a huge grille at the front which runs almost the width of the car and ends with sporty-looking scoops at both ends of the front bumper.

It now has a new large air intake and a silver skid plate that enhances its sporty character. From the side, the upcoming MG Astor shows off a large glass surface, a rising shoulder line that differentiates it from the previous generation, along with prominent wheel arches.

There is a lot of information that is yet to be revealed, like the dimensions of the vehicle and the power output of the hybrid powertrain. What we do know is that the hybrid system is assisted by a 1.83 kWh NCM lithium battery. MG says that it uses a combination of a powerful electric motor, an efficient petrol engine and an independent generator. The combined output is expected to be the same 194 hp of maximum power as in the MG 3 Hybrid.

The most interesting part is that this hybrid is mated to a 3-speed automatic transmission. MG claims that it can travel up to a speed of 100 km/h in EV mode. It is said to be very frugal as well, however, they have not revealed any official figures as such. For reference, the petrol-only version of the previous gen claims a figure of 21 km/l, so the newer model with the hybrid is confirmed to give better results.

The boot space is also said to have increased but there are no official figures again while the previous generation has a boot capacity of 448 litres. Regarding the interiors, MG assures that it will continue to offer one of the most spacious cabins in its segment. Along with the increased space, the MG Astor will be getting premium high-quality materials in the interior which should increase the premium feel.

The Chinese-owned British carmaker has already confirmed that there will be 2 large screens for the touchscreen infotainment and the driver console. The other notable features which are expected on the upcoming MG Astor are an electronic parking brake, wireless charging for smartphones, powered front seats, 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights, keyless entry and a few others.