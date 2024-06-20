New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Spied In India Ahead Of Launch

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will compete with the recently unveiled new-gen BMW 5 Series long wheelbase version

Mercedes-Benz has been selling the latest E-Class in the global markets since early 2023. It will be launched in India before the end of this calendar year in its long wheelbase guise and it will compete with the recently revealed BMW 5 Series LWB and the Audi A6. Here we have attached some of the spy images of the upcoming luxury sedan showing us all the key details.

India will be the only right-hand drive market that will get the long wheelbase E-Class. It measures a length of 5,092 mm, a width of 1,880 mm and a height of 1,493 mm with a wheelbase length of 3,094 mm. The standard E-Class made its world premiere earlier last year as well and both models have several commonalities inside and out.

The E-Class LWB closely resembles the standard sedan in appearance. However, it features a longer rear door, similar to the existing E-Class LWB model. Additionally, the rear quarter glass is positioned behind the rear door, rather than being integrated into the rear door with the window. The front fascia comprises a single-slat grille with chrome surrounds.

You could also find new front and rear bumpers, large LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, flush-fitting door handles and two-tone alloy wheels. The cabin comes with the Mercedes Superscreen setup with three integrated screens beneath a single glass panel on the dash. It features a 12.2-inch screen for instrumentation, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment display, and a third screen for the co-passenger.

The equipment list will gain a four-zone automatic climate control system, Level 4 ADAS tech, two-tone seat upholstery, power recline for rear seats, Burmester audio and active ambient lighting. In the international markets, the E-Class LWB is retailed in an expansive range of six engine choices.

In India though, the familiar 2.0L turbocharged petrol and diesel powertrains may be utilised with mild-hybrid technology for conserving fuel. Its main rival, the new generation BMW 5 Series LWB will go on sale next month and it will be interesting to see how they will perform against each other!