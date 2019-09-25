New Maruti Vitara Brezza LDi For Just Rs. 6.67 Lakh, Hyundai Venue Effect?

Thanks to the slowdown in auto sales, buyers now can get the base diesel version of Maruti Vitara Brezza SUV for just Rs. 6.67 lakh in September 2019

Amid a slowdown in the automotive industry, Maruti Suzuki has moved to liven up its sales figures by offering some attractive discounts and benefits on its cars. The upcoming festive season could be a ray of hope for manufacturers across the country who have been reporting a notable slump in sales since almost a year.

To rake up the numbers of its otherwise successful Vitara Brezza compact SUV, which recently took a hit after the arrival of Hyundai Venue, the car is being offered at discounts of up to Rs. 1.01 lakh. The Vitara Brezza is priced from Rs. 7.67 Lakh to Rs. 10.64 lakh(Ex-showroom).

The cost of the base variant of SUV, hence, comes down to Rs 6.67 lakh from Rs. 7.67 lakh (Ex-showroom) after all discounts and benefits. This includes a 5-year extended warranty worth Rs. 21,000 along with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 corporate discount. If a buyer does not want to opt for the extended warranty, Rs. 19,000 additional cash discount can be availed.

The Hyundai Venue dominated the compact SUV with sales going well over 50,000 units already. The evident success of the Korean model subsequently ate into the sales of the Vitara Brezza, which unlike the latter was also available in petrol options. With the aforementioned discounts, Maruti Suzuki is trying to bring a bit of positivity in Brezza’s sales numbers if not regain its position in the segment space.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV also gets an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox.

The Vitara Brezza is, however, not the only model that has been subjected to such benefits. For the Dzire compact sedan, the company is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 90,000. The benefits are extended for the diesel models and include a combination of cash benefits, exchange bonus and a complimentary 5-year extended warranty package (diesel only) or its cash equivalent in additional discounts.