New Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sporty MPV Launching Today In India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all pumped to launch the much-anticipated XL6 in the domestic market today and is part of the brand’s flurry of new models planned during the course of this year. The largest carmaker in the country has been experiencing huge sales decline since the beginning of 2019 and is hoping to make a strong comeback this festive season with new vehicles.

The XL6 is expected to play a big role in it and it will be retailed only through Nexa premium sales outlets. Based on the highly popular Ertiga, it comes with a slew of cosmetic updates over the regular seven-seater MPV. Besides the exterior revisions, the XL6 has interesting premium bits including the second-row captain seating arrangement.

The six-seater adorns a new front fascia with redesigned headlamps, revised grille section, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sportier bumper with added skid plate, revamped rectangular fog lamp housing alongside black cladding on the wheel arches increasing ruggedness, blackened alloy wheels, rear skid plate and updated tail section among others.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold in multiple colour choices while the interior comprises of two-tone black and beige theme, black finished dashboard, darker wooden trim, premium silver accents and leatherette seat upholstery. Other key features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, multi-info display, etc. The price of XL6 likely starts from Rs. 9.49 Lakh to 10.9 Lakh and will be launched only in Zeta and Alpha trim.

The XL6 will be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder smart hybrid petrol engine that received BSVI compliance in the regular MPV. It will continue to produce a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The launch of the XL6 will be followed by the introduction of the S-Presso micro SUV by September or October and more new models will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo early next year.