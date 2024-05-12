New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Rivals – Detailed Price Comparison

The legendary hatchback of India, Maruti Suzuki Swift, was officially launched in its new avatar a few days ago and let’s look at its pricing compared to its rivals

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is said to be a generational update as it gets revised styling, a brand new engine, and a redesigned relatively fresh cabin and all this starts at the price of Rs 6.49 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 9.65 lakh (all ex-showroom prices only). Its only direct rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, but considering the price range, we believe that people will be considering the Renault Triber and the Tata Punch.

Surprisingly, the new Maruti Swift has the most expensive base model among the group and the base variant of the direct rival undercuts it by Rs 57,000. In this list, the micro-SUV, Tata Punch, is the most expensive for the fully loaded variant while the top-spec Swift is more expensive than the top-spec Grand i10 by almost a lakh. The MPV in the list, the Renault Triber, is costlier than the Hyundai but more affordable than the Maruti Suzuki and Tata offerings on this list.

Coming to the powertrain, the Swift, Grand i10 Nios and Punch are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT auto gearbox. Tata’s engine is the most powerful of the three but the newly introduced 3-cylinder engine in the Maruti hatchback is the most fuel efficient. The Renault Triber MPV comes with a 1-litre NA petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

Price Range(Rs) Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Renault Triber Tata Punch 5 – 5.99 lakh Era: Rs 5.92 lakh 6 – 6.99 lakh LXi: Rs 6.49 lakh Magna: Rs 6.78 lakh Corporate: Rs 6.93 lakh RXE: Rs 6 lakh RXL: Rs 6.8 lakh Pure: Rs 6.13 lakh Pure Rhythm: Rs 6.38 lakh 7 – 7.99 lakh VXi: Rs 7.30 lakh VXi (O): Rs 7.57 lakh VXi AMT : Rs 7.80 lakh Sportz Executive: Rs 7.28 lakh Sportz : Rs 7.36 Lakh Magna AMT: Rs 7.43 lakh Corporate AMT: Rs 7.58 lakh Sportz Executive AMT: Rs 7.85 lakh Sportz AMT : Rs 7.93 lakh RXT: Rs 7.61 Lakh Adventure: Rs 7 lakh Adventure Rhythm: Rs 7.35 lakh Adventure AMT: Rs 7.60 lakh Accomplished: Rs 7.85 lakh Adventure Rhythm AMT: Rs 7.95 lakh 8 – 8.99 lakh VXi (O) AMT : Rs 8.07 lakh ZXi: Rs 8.30 lakh ZXi AMT : Rs 8.80 lakh Asta: Rs 8 lakh Asta AMT : Rs 8.56 lakh RXT AMT : Rs 8.13 lakh RXZ: Rs 8.23 lakh RXZ AMT : Rs 8.75 lakh Accomplished Dazzle: Rs 8.25 lakh Accomplished sunroof: Rs 8.35 lakh Accomplished AMT: Rs 8.45 lakh Accomplished Dazzle sunroof: Rs 8.75 lakh Creative: Rs 8.85 lakh Accomplished Dazzle AMT: Rs 8.85 lakh Accomplished sunroof AMT: Rs 8.95 lakh 9 – 9.99 lakh ZXi+: Rs 9 lakh ZXi+ AMT : Rs 9.5 lakh Creative sunroof: Rs 9.30 lakh Accomplished Dazzle sunroof AMT: Rs 9.35 lakh Creative AMT: Rs 9.45 lakh Creative Flagship: Rs 9.60 lakh Creative sunroof AMT: Rs 9.90 lakh 10 – 10.00 lakh Creative Flagship AMT: Rs 10.20 lakh

The Punch is the only model here to offer a sunroof, but the Swift and Grand i10 Nios get six airbags as standard. You get the biggest touchscreen infotainment unit with the new Swift (9 inches) and the only one with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Renault’s MPV has the least number of features overall. The Grand i10 Nios and Punch get the choice of a factory-fitted CNG option, but the Renault Triber does not get it even as an option. The new Maruti Swift does not get it yet, however, a CNG option is expected to be introduced later on.

If you’re looking for the convenience of an automatic transmission, the Hyundai hatchback is the most affordable option here and the Renault MPV is the most expensive. The entry-level Swift AMT is pricier by nearly Rs 40,000 than the Grand i10 Nios. Its top variant is more expensive than the top-spec Hyundai hatchback by a lakh in this regard as well.

Tata’s Punch AMT is the most expensive car in its top variant. The Punch automatic also gets traction modes in the top-spec automatic variants. Every model here offers a 5-speed AMT for their engines. On the whole, the new Maruti Swift has become more expensive in this new-generation avatar, notably more than its direct rival – the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch is more expensive in its top variants but not the most feature-rich. In comparison, the Renault Triber MPV is only suited for those needing a 7-seater on a tight budget.