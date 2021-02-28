New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Old Swift – What’s New?

The Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift continues to rival the likes of the Ford Figo, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as the Tata Tiago in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced a mid-life facelift for the Swift – one of its best-selling hatchbacks in the Indian market. Swift continues to outperform its rivals as far as sales are concerned month in, month out, and with the new updates, Maruti Suzuki aims to attract even more buyers.

However, how much has the new Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift improved over its predecessor? Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the 2021 Swift and the pre-facelift Swift, take a look –

Dimensions

The old Swift measured 3840 mm in length, 1735 mm in width, stood 1530 mm tall and had a 2450 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the new Swift is 5 mm longer than the outgoing model, while the rest of the dimensions remain the same.

Car New Swift Old Swift Length 3845 mm 3840 mm Width 1735 mm 1735 mm Height 1530 mm 1530 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm

Styling

Since it’s just a facelift, no significant changes have been made to the overall design of the Swift as compared to the outgoing model. However, the front-end has been slightly updated. The car features a redesigned grille with a cross mesh design, along with a bold chrome strip that divides the radiator grille into two halves. This makes the front fascia look sportier than before, while the overall design language remains unchanged.

Powertrain

Powering the pre-facelift Swift was a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated VVT petrol engine that produced 83 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties were handled by a 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Car New Swift Old Swift Engine 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol with idle start/stop 1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol Power 90 PS 83 PS Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

On the other hand, the new Swift gets Maruti’s 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT four-cylinder petrol engine that comes with idle start-stop function. This engine puts out 90 PS power and 113 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

Fuel Efficiency

The 2021 Swift has a claimed mileage of 23.20 kmpl for the petrol-MT drivetrain, and 23.76 kmpl for the AMT option, thanks to the addition of auto idle start-stop functionality. This is an improvement over the pre-facelifted Swift’s claimed fuel efficiency figure of 21.21 kmpl.

Features

The pre-facelift Swift came equipped with Maruti’s SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels.

However, the facelift model adds cruise control, an updated instrument cluster with a colour MID as well as auto fold functionality for the ORVMs. The VXI trim now comes with a feather touch stereo.

Safety Tech

While safety features like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, rear camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors were already on offer with the pre-facelift Swift, the 2021 model also gets hill hold assist and electronic stability control as standard on the AMT variants.

Hardware

While the braking setup still consists of front disc and rear drum brakes, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets bigger brakes on both ends over the outgoing model, which obviously improves braking power of the hatch.

Colour Options

While the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be offered with the same 6 single-tone paint schemes that the pre-facelift model was offered with, i.e. Pearl Metallic Lucent Orange, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue and Pearl Arctic White, new dual-tone options have also been announced.

Apart from the aforementioned colours, the 2021 Swift can also be had with Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof.