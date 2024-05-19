New Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG To Launch Soon In India

After introducing the 4th gen Swift, Maruti Suzuki is working to introduce its CNG variant in the Indian market soon

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the sporty-looking fourth-gen Swift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now the company is working to introduce the CNG variant for the 2024 Swift in the coming months. In terms of design, the new Swift gets a lot of changes such as a piano finish front grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, new LED tail-lamps, new front and rear bumpers, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and much more.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series NA petrol engine, churning out a max power of 82 hp and a peak torque of 112 Nm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT gearbox (optional).

The fourth-gen Swift will be the first Maruti Suzuki car to feature a new three-cylinder Z-Series engine with a CNG option. It is expected that the output figures of petrol-CNC powertrain might decrease and the hatchback might be available in manual gearbox only.

Regarding the mileage, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.80 kmpl in MT and 25.75 kmpl in AMT. The CNG variant of the new Swift is likely to boast a fuel efficiency of above 32 km/kg.

Prices for the 4th-gen Swift start from Rs 6.49 lakh and go up to Rs 9.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). We expect the 2024 Swift CNG to be costlier by Rs 90,000 over the petrol variants. The company has not yet provided information about which variants will be available with a CNG powertrain.

Once launched, the new Swift CNG will give tough competition to Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. Currently, the Tata Tiago CNG is the only CNG hatchback that gets a five-speed AMT gearbox. It produces a power output of 72 bhp and a torque of 95 Nm. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios delivers 68 bhp power and 95.2 Nm of torque, while mated to a five-speed manual transmission.