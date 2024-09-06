New Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG To Launch In India On Sep 12

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will be equipped with the Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine and it will be offered in an expansive range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch the CNG version of the new generation Swift which was launched a few months ago. The S-CNG lineup of the largest carmaker in the country has been well received by customers over the years and it will be further expanded with the arrival of the CNG-spec Swift compact hatchback.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will be launched in India on September 12 amidst increasing competition from brands like Hyundai and Tata as the duo have already employed twin-cylinder CNG technology. The latest Swift debuted the new Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine, which will also be used in the soon-launching new-gen Dzire.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 82 PS at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm. The same engine will be used in the factory-fitted CNG variant and it will be sold in an expansive range. The standard Swift is currently priced between Rs. 6.49 lakh and Rs. 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in a total of five trims namely LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+.

Expect the CNG version to cost around Rs. 80,000 more when pitted against comparable trims. The Swift CNG will develop lesser power and torque compared to the regular version. Maruti Suzuki has been offering good discount deals for its entry-level hatchbacks in recent times while introducing more attractive variants to lure in buyers.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG will play an integral role in the brand achieving more than six lakh CNG vehicle sales this financial year. Maruti Suzuki will expand the presence of the new Z12E engine down the line while a localised strong hybrid mill based on the same powertrain has also been speculated and it could debut in the Fronx facelift bound for 2025.

Next year, Maruti Suzuki will launch its first electric vehicle in the form of the eVX and more SUVs are waiting in the pipeline including a three-row Grand Vitara.