New Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Launched At Rs. 8.19 Lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is claimed to offer a fuel economy of 32.85 km per Kg; sold in a total of three variants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the S-CNG variant of the Swift which gained a new generation earlier this year. The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is now offered in three variants: V, V(O) and Z and is priced at Rs. 8,19,500 for the base variant and goes up to Rs. 9,19,500 for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

Compared to the old model, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is offered in an expansive range and is 6 per cent more fuel economical as well. While the old compact hatchback uses the 1.2L K-series engine, the new version is equipped with the 1.2L three-cylinder Z12E Dual VVT petrol engine which produces 69.75 PS maximum power at 5,700 rpm.

In the CNG mode, it also makes 101.8 Nm at 2,900 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual transmission only and is claimed to offer 32.85 km per kg. Speaking on the announcement of the new launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales – Swift, Baleno, Brezza, Wagon-R, Fronx

New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Prices (Ex-showroom) Variant Prices (in Rs.) VXi CNG 8,19,500 VXi (O) CNG 8,46,500 ZXi CNG 9,19,500

“The Swift brand has always been synonymous with spirited performance and iconic style. With the launch of the Epic New Swift S-CNG, we are not just expanding its rich legacy but taking it to new heights.”

Including the new Swift CNG, the largest car producer in the country offers the widest CNG portfolio in India. The new model is loaded with features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+, Hill Hold Assist, automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seats, and a 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system with Suzuki Connect technology.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Likely Debut At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

The new Swift CNG is also available through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, offering an all-inclusive monthly subscription starting at Rs. 21,628. This subscription plan covers all major costs, including complete registration, service and maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance. Within four months since its launch, the new Swift has crossed 67,000 unit sales in India.