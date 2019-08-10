New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Posts 94% Sales Growth In July 2019

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is continuously gaining popularity and outsold the Vitara Brezza compact SUV too

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched about six months back has managed to attract large crowds in India, making it the best selling MPV of the country. Constantly raking up 7,000 plus units sales, the Ertiga MPV has now started to find even more consumers as the Vitara Brezza compact SUV sales is declining.

For the past couple of months, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is doing 8,000 units a month, outselling the industry best Vitara Brezza. Even though Maruti Suzuki witnessed a major slump of 36 percent dip in sales last month, the Ertiga MPV managed to witness remarkable growth in the same period.

In July 9,222 units of the Ertiga, a massive 94 percent jump when compared to the same period last year when only 4,764 units of the Ertiga were sold. When compared to company’s successful Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV sold only 5,302 units. Comparing with June 2019, there’s a 22 percent jump with 7,567 units sold in June.

The second-generation Ertiga MPV was given a new design, new platform, new engine options, and updated interiors. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the company’s Heartect platform and is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine that generates 104.7 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm.

The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Later, Ertiga received a new 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 95 PS and 225 Nm and mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

To cash in the success of Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki will launch a new Ertiga based MPV called the XL6 which is the more premium version of the popular car, and will be sold through the Nexa range of dealerships.

While the XL6 will borrow most of its design, features, and mechanicals from the Ertiga, it will have a 6-seater cabin with 2+2+2 captain seat format to add a premium touch. The design outside has been altered too. Recently Maruti Suzuki updated the Ertiga by adding the BS-VI technology in its petrol engine and the same unit will power the XL6. There will be no diesel engine.