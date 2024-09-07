New Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Likely Debut At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January

The revamped Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to make its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in India in January. The new Dzire draws inspiration from the latest-generation Swift both inside and out. The design overhaul is expected to elevate the Dzire’s appeal, both aesthetically and in terms of offering more modern features to the consumers.

The forthcoming Dzire is set to become the first compact sedan in its segment to offer a sunroof. Recent spy images reveal a front end sporting a split grille design with the Suzuki logo prominently displayed in the centre. The headlamps bear a resemblance to those found on the new Swift while the bumper has been designed with a larger air intake for a more aggressive look. Additionally, the new Dzire will come equipped with freshly designed dual-tone alloy wheels.

The side profile remains largely similar to the current model but notable upgrades can be seen at the rear. These include newly styled LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper, giving it a more purposeful appearance. Inside, the cabin is expected to undergo significant enhancements, with updates to both the dashboard and centre console.

Also Read: New Maruti Dzire to Get Upmarket Looks & A Premium Interior

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be powered by the new Z-Series 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82 bhp maximum power and 108 Nm of torque. Buyers will have the option to choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT. Upon arrival, the Dzire will stay put rivalling Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor in the compact sedan segment.

The equipment list will boast a freestanding touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless charging facility, an updated semi-digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, adjustable headrests and much more.

Also Read: All-New Honda Amaze Spied, Launching Soon – What We Know So Far

Honda is preparing to launch the third generation of the Amaze by the end of this year. It is expected to revitalize competition in the compact sedan segment. It will get a refreshed styling, an improved features list and cabin.