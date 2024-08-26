New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Likely Soon – What To Expect?

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched before the end of this year and it will get a myriad of revisions inside and out

The heavily updated Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to strengthen its lead in the sedan sales charts with its market entry planned before the year concludes. The new generation Swift has been available on sale for a few months already and it has been well received by customers. It will influence the design of the upcoming Dzire.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to be the first compact sedan in its segment to offer a sunroof. The spy images reveal a front end with a split grille design featuring the Suzuki logo at the centre. The headlamps seem to resemble those of the new Swift and the bumper includes a broad air intake. Additionally, the five-seater will sport brand new dual-spoke alloy wheels with a black finish.

The side section of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire largely retains the look of the outgoing model while the rear sees enhancements with newly designed LED tail lamps and a refreshed bumper. Inside, the cabin will undergo a myriad of updates to the dashboard and centre console, along with the inclusion of an expanded list of features.

The features list for the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless smartphone charger, and an upgraded semi-digital instrument console. Additionally, it will feature a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, enhanced surface quality with new trims and materials and multiple airbags along with many other features.

It will come with the new Z-Series 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 82 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque. Customers can opt for either a five-speed manual or an AMT. The Dzire will continue to compete against the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor in the market.

Honda is currently developing the third generation of the Amaze, which is set to be introduced before the end of this year as well. This launch aims to revitalize competition in the once-thriving compact sedan segment.