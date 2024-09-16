New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Expected On January 17, 2025

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to go on sale in January 2025 in India and it will get a thoroughly updated exterior and interior

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the sub-four-metre offering, is the best-selling sedan in the country and it will look to maintain its status with the arrival of the new generation while trying to improve further on its sales volumes. It is a radical departure compared to the outgoing compact sedan and will compete with the forthcoming new Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

It is no secret that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have several commonalities with the latest Swift, which gained a massive update a few months ago. However, the differences compared to its hatchback sibling will be massive this time around.

This goes on to show that the largest car producer in the country is looking to further set the two models apart in terms of the overall styling but the interior and features list will have a lot in common while the Heartect architecture will also be shared. On the outside, the new Dzire will gain a redesigned front grille in a gaping hexagonal pattern with multiple horizontal black slats, making way for a wider air intake.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Likely Debut At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

In line with the sharper grille section, the new LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights connected by what looks like a horizontal black bar add to the enhanced appeal. The side profile will be rather clean with a shoulder line running front the edge of the headlamp all the way to the new wraparound LED tail lamps.

Other highlights are the segment-first electric sunroof, newly designed alloy wheels, tweaked rear bumper, a shark fin antenna and a revised boot. The interior will boast a different theme compared to the Swift while features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, adjustable headrests, an updated instrument console with a larger MID, auto AC, six airbags as standard, etc will be available.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Again With Less Camo – Launch Soon

As for the performance, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will borrow the 1.2L three-cylinder NA Z12E petrol engine from the latest Swift. It will stay put producing 82 hp and 113 Nm and will be paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. A CNG variant will also be available, coupled only with a manual gearbox. It is expected to go on sale in India on January 17, 2025.