New Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV Coming, To Be More Affordable Than Ertiga

The all-new Maruti Suzuki compact MPV codenamed YDB will reportedly go on sale in 2026 and it will be positioned below the Ertiga

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Maruti Suzuki is working on a brand new compact MPV for the Indian market. Over the last couple of years, the largest car producer in the country has expanded its UV portfolio and it has resulted in the brand becoming the most sold SUV manufacturer in India in the current fiscal.

Over the next two years, the Indo-Japanese brand will add more UVs to its range to strengthen it further. While the new-gen Swift and Dzire will launch this calendar year, they will be followed by the first electric SUV, eVX, in late 2024. The seven-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara codenamed Y17 will arrive in 2025 and a micro SUV is also under development.

The brand is said to be developing a compact MPV internally codenamed YDB and it will be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan. However, it will have a different design compared to the JDM-spec MPV and will have larger dimensions as well. The existing Spacia has an overall length of 3,395 mm and thus the upcoming compact MPV will certainly be longer.

It will stick below the below-four-metre category to ensure tax relaxations and it will likely be slotted below the best-selling MPV in India, the Ertiga. The Maruti Suzuki YDB will retain the upright boxy proportions as the Spacia but the sliding doors may be opted out in favour of traditional rear doors to bring down the production costs.

While the Ertiga is retailed through the regular Arena dealerships, the YDB could be offered at the Nexa premium outlets where the XL6 is also sold. The seven-seater MPV will also have a roomier interior compared to the Spacia for added practicality and it could compete with the Renault Triber.

As for the performance, the 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine, which will debut in the upcoming Swift, could be utilised. It will be mated to a manual and automatic transmission option. The features list could have a lot in common with the fourth-generation Swift and the forthcoming micro SUV.