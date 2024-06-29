New Maruti Dzire to Get Upmarket Looks & A Premium Interior

The latest spy pictures reveal the redesigned front profile of the upcoming new-gen Dzire, highlighting its more upmarket appearance

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce the next-gen Dzire around the festive season this year. The upcoming compact sedan has been spotted testing many times on Indian roads, covered in heavy camouflage. The recent spy shots provide a clear view of the front fascia, indicating that it will no longer resemble the Maruti Swift.

The upcoming Maruti Dzire will share many components with the newly-launched Swift, but it will differ significantly from its predecessor. Having said that, the new-gen Dzire will get a rectangular-shaped headlamp setup, a revised grille and a tweaked front bumper. The top-spec variants will receive multibeam LEDs, while the lower-spec trims could get halogen lighting as standard.

Furthermore, projector headlamps are expected to be available across all variants of the new Dzire. The side profile will likely sport newly designed alloy wheels, as compared to the current-gen Dzire. Earlier spy pictures have revealed the redesigned rear of the upcoming Dzire, showcasing tail-lamps that extend upwards.

Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come equipped with a 9-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, an analogue instrument cluster along with a 4.2-inch digital MID and new HVAC controls. It is expected to feature an electric sunroof, a first in its segment.

Under the hood, the new-Gen Maruti Dzire will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E Naturally Aspirated petrol engine, churning out a peak power of 82 hp and a max torque of 112 Nm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT as optional. Similar to the fourth-gen Swift, the new-gen Dzire aims to be the most fuel-efficient car in the segment.

The new Dzire will be primarily launched with a petrol engine only. However, we expect that the CNG variant will be introduced later on. When launched, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will lock horns with the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura in the sub-4-metre sedan segment.