New Maruti Dzire Sees First Price Hike Within 3 Months Since Launch

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire has become dearer by Rs. 10,000 for the VXi and ZXi variants equipped with a five-speed AMT

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the new generation Dzire in November 2024 and in just over three months after its market launch, its prices have been increased for the first time. The VXi and ZXi variants equipped with a five-speed AMT unit have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 10,000. Other trims have also been affected but only by Rs. 5,000.

Variants such as the entry-level Lxi MT, VXi MT, VXi CNG MT, ZXi+ AMT and ZXi CNG MT have seen a price jump of Rs. 5,000 each. However, the ZXi+ MT remains the same as before. Following the hike, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire currently costs Rs. 6.84 lakh for the base model and it goes all the way up to Rs. 10.19 lakh for the range-topping trim (ex-showroom).

The Dzire is powered by the familiar 1.2L Z12E three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, identical to the one found in the latest Swift. Equipped with a start/stop system as standard across all variants, this powertrain delivers 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is offered as an option.

Maruti states that the manual variant returns a fuel efficiency of 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT version achieves an even better 25.71 kmpl. For buyers prioritising running costs, the CNG variant boasts a mileage of 33.73 km per kg. The fourth generation Dzire competes with recently launched new-gen Honda Amaze, which also saw a price hike lately Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

The GNCAP 5-star rated sedan is packed with features, headlined by a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin sports a triple-tone dashboard along with features such as cruise control, in-car connected tech and push-button start/stop.

Safety highlights include six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system and an electric sunroof. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire features a slew of updates inside and out compared to the old model and it continues to be the best-selling sedan in the country. The sedan recently crossed three million production milestone since its inception.