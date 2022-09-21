New Maruti Brezza Becomes Segment Top Seller Again In August 2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza posted a cumulative domestic total of 15,193 units last month as it regained its top spot from Tata Nexon

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the second generation Brezza in the domestic market in June 2022 with huge anticipation. The compact SUV has been in the business since early 2016 and it really upped the ante in the segment. However, the competition has been at an all-time high in recent years and in response, the new-gen Brezza came in.

The new five-seater gets an assortment of revisions inside and out and it derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C smart hybrid petrol engine. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

As an option, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifting function is offered. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza crossed one lakh bookings within two months since its launch and the numbers have certainly reflected on the sales charts in the month of August 2022 as 15,193 units were registered.

In doing so, the new Brezza regained top position from the Tata Nexon in the sub-four-metre SUV segment and it was also the most sold SUV in the country last month. In comparison, the Nexon posted 15,085 units as the Brezza beat it by 108 units. Besides Nexon, the Brezza takes on Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, etc.

The new Brezza is based on the Global C platform and some of the exterior highlights are a revised front grille with sleeker headlights and new LED DRLs, redesigned fog lights, larger air inlet, new skid plates, newly designed alloy wheels, unusually thicker black side cladding, new LED taillights, integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, and so on.

The interior has gained a big upgrade with a new dashboard and centre console along with a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, a HUD, cruise control, multiple airbags, updated instrument console with a large MID, etc.