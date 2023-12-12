New Mahindra XUV300 EV Launching Next Year In India – Report

Mahindra will sell an EV version of the XUV300 compact SUV which will sit below the XUV400 next year in the Indian market

We are not sure about the truth of this story, but according to a report, there will be an XUV300 EV which is nothing but the EV version of the heavily facelifted Mahindra XUV300 that will debut next year.

We know that the current EV segment is ruled by Tata as a manufacturer and the Nexon EV as a product, and compared to that the Mahindra XUV400 sells in very low numbers. To spread across different budgets and keep the consumers interested, Mahindra is introducing the XUV300 EV which will sit below the XUV400 EV.

Exterior

The New XUV300 EV will take advantage of the design updates which will be seen on the updated ICE version of the XUV300, and this includes the drop-down LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, and headlamps along with a new two-part grille.

At the rear, it will come with new C-shaped LED taillights and an LED light bar that will connect them. The registration plate will be moved to the bumper and new alloy wheel designs on the sides.

Interior

The interior also will be very similar to the facelift model but, of course, will have EV-specific design cues. It will also get a floating touchscreen infotainment unit whose dimensions are not out yet but we doubt it will be bigger than the humongous 12.3-inch unit which is currently available on its arch-rival, the Tata Nexon EV. In the Nexon EV, the mid variants get 10.25-inch units and that’s saying something.

One of the major disadvantages of the XUV300 is the tiny boot space and we are not sure if this issue is addressed in the new facelifted model, but it will be the same dimensions for the EV as well. The XUV400 EV has a boot space of 378-litre which is larger than the 350-litre boot that is available on the Nexon EV.

Powertrain

The speculation is that the Mahindra XUV300 EV will come with a slightly smaller 35kWh battery pack, which is less than the 40kWh battery present in the XUV400. There are no further details on the drivable range, motor output specifications or the charging technology.

Price and launch timeline

If it is true and the project will roll forward, then we expect the XUV300 EV to be priced below the XUV400 at around Rs 15 Lakh. This will make the XUV300 EV cheaper by a solid Rs 2 Lakh over the XUV400. If all goes well, you can expect the announcement to be made official by Mahindra as soon as June 2024.