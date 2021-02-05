Over 1,500 Mahindra Thar Recalled For Potential Defect In Camshaft

The camshaft of the new generation Mahindra Thar was found to have not been machined as per the design and it could result in pressure drop in fuel line

Due to a potential defect in the manufacturing of the camshaft, Mahindra & Mahindra has recalled 1,577 units of the Thar diesel, manufactured from 7th September 2020 to 25th December 2020. According to the company, the defect could cause a drop in fuel pressure, which is why the recall has been issued. The owners are asked by Mahindra officials to leave their Thar at the nearest authorised dealerships.

After the fix, the fuel economy seems to have increased by 2-2.5 kmpl, as reported by a few owners. The camshaft was said to have not been machined as per the design and some owners had potentially faced a problem of drop in fuel line pressure. Mahindra quickly reacted and mended the issue and additionally the diesel engine has become smoother alongside being more fuel economical and having better pickup.

The homegrown manufacturer discontinued the six-seat variants of the new Thar and it was removed from the official brochure as well as website owing to poor demand. Currently, it is priced between Rs. 12.10 lakh and Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched on October 2, 2020, the second-gen Mahindra Thar reached 20,000 bookings within a month of its market debut.

With reservations soaring, Mahindra ramped up the production of the new Thar from 2,000 to 3,000 units to meet the demand. Mahindra is expected to launch the convertible hardtop variant of the Thar soon in the domestic market to expand its range with possible new colour schemes. The Mahindra Thar is equipped with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The former produces a maximum power output of 152 horsepower while the latter delivers 132 horsepower. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission is offered and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option. Both help in delivering power to the 4WD system.

Mahindra will be launching the second generation XUV500 in India this year, likely around April with a redesigned exterior and a thoroughly upgraded interior, and it is expected to be followed by the new-gen Scorpio in the second half of this CY.