New Mahindra Thar Looks DOPE With Enormous 24-Inch Wheels

Check out this customised Mahindra Thar, which wears massive 24-inch alloy wheels, fitted by Ludhiana-based KB Tyres

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-generation Thar in India last year in October. The SUV quickly gained massive popularity among buyers in our market, with demand exceeding the production severalfold! In such a short time, several customised examples of the new-gen Thar have popped up, some with extensive mods and others with relatively simple customisations.

Here, we bring you another modified Mahindra Thar, by KB Tyres, an auto shop in Ludhiana, Punjab. The vehicle features a simple mod – 24-inch machine-cut Victor alloy wheels, shod with low profile rubber. The new rims fill the wheel arches nicely, and add muscle to the overall design of the Thar.

In the pictures, we can see that the front fascia of this particular model has been modified as well. The SUV features a custom face panel, with an integrated front grille. The grille features five vertical slots, with a black nose appliqué above it. Also, the stock headlamps have been replaced by aftermarket LED units. The new-gen Thar already had a lot of road presence, and these mods help increase that even further.

Of course, there are plenty of downsides to installing larger wheels and low-profile tyres. The biggest drawback is the dip in ride quality, which also increases the stress on the suspension system. The off-road capabilities are also compromised, but not many owners take their SUVs off the tarmac, so that might not be too big of an issue.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, capable of generating 150 PS and 320 Nm (300 Nm on MT). The second one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill, with 130 PS and 300 Nm on tap. Both powerplants can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Currently, the price of Mahindra Thar ranges from Rs. 12.11 lakh to Rs. 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, the Thar doesn’t have any direct rivals at the moment, but Force Gurkha BS6 is expected to launch soon. Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce the Jimny in our country in the near future, which would also rival the Thar upon launch.