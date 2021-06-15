New Mahindra Thar Customised With A Rally Style Full Body Rack

This Mahindra Thar custom project car looks ready for an adventure, thanks to all the overland-friendly modifications it sports

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India in October last year, and it quickly gained a lot of popularity in a short time. It is the most affordable 4×4 off-road SUV one can buy in our market, and thanks to brilliant aftermarket support, extremely customisable as well. Even though the SUV has been on sale for less than a year, we have already seen plenty of modified examples of it!

Here, we bring you another customised Mahindra Thar, built by Classic Servicepoint, Noida. The vehicle sports plenty of off-road-specific mods, which make it an overland friendly SUV. The most noticeable feature of this project is the custom full-body rack, which gets eight strengthened mounting points. The spare wheel has been shifted from the tailgate to the roof, and we also see a spade mounted beside it.

The SUV also gets a 20-litre jerry can, mounted on the outside of the tailgate, with a utility basket attached on the inside. Also, the stock fuel lid has been replaced by a Jeep Wrangler-style round lid. The vehicle gets new metal bash plates, and the front grille is new as well. A set of limb risers has also been installed, to keep bushes and tree branches off the windshield.

There are a few auxiliary lights on the SUV as well, pointing sideways and towards the rear. It also gets a set of new wheels, shod with BFGoodrich all-Terrain tyres. Also, long grab handles have been installed in the cabin, which should help the passengers remain stable when the SUV goes off-road.

No changes have been reported to the powertrain of the vehicle. The second-gen Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. The former is good for 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 Nm on AT), while the latter belts out 130 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Currently, Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs. 12.11 lakh to Rs. 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market, although Force Gurkha BS6 is slated to launch soon as its competitor.