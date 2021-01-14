New Mahindra Thar Could Get 180 PS mStallion Pro Turbo-Petrol Engine

As of now, the Mahindra Thar is offered with two powertrains, i.e. a 2.2-litre diesel engine rated at 130 PS/220 Nm, and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit producing 150 PS/300-320 Nm

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market in October last year, and the new-gen SUV has so far received an overwhelming response across the nation, which is evident by the fact that the SUV currently has a waiting period of up to 9 months.

As of now, Mahindra offers the Thar with two different powertrains, which include a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 150 PS of maximum power along with 300 Nm of peak torque (320 Nm with AT), as well as a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel that generates 130 PS power and 300 Nm torque. Both the engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 6-speed torque converter auto.

However, a new rumour suggests that Mahindra could introduce an all-new mStallion Pro turbo-petrol powertrain for the Thar around mid-2021. Technical details aren’t available as of yet, but it is expected that the new powertrain will be the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that is currently on offer, except it will be offered in a higher state of tune.

The petrol-powered Thar currently has a top-speed of 150 kmph, however, the new engine could see the top-speed rise up to 180 kmph. It is yet to be seen if the new engine will be offered with the same set of transmissions. As of now, Mahindra retails the Thar at a starting price of Rs 12.10 lakh, which goes up to Rs 14.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

Mahindra offers the Thar with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers, remote flip key, power windows, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, as well as steering-mounted controls.

The safety features on offer include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, a built-in roll cage, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Hold Control as well as Hill Descent Control.