New Mahindra Scorpio To Get Front-Facing 3rd Row Seats For Improved Safety

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will offer more convenience and comfort than the current-gen model, along with better safety

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the next-generation Scorpio for a few years now. The new-gen SUV has been spied multiple times on Indian roads, and thanks to plenty of spy pictures, we’ve discovered a lot about it. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be significantly more premium than the current model, with major improvements in the convenience and safety departments.

Homegrown car brands like M&M and Tata are paying a lot of attention to the safety of their cars in recent years. Mahindra XUV700 is the safest vehicle in the manufacturer’s lineup as per Global NCAP, followed by XUV300. Both SUVs have a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating. Thar also is quite a safe car, with a 4-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will continue in the footsteps of its above-mentioned siblings. As per reports, M&M is aiming for a 4-star adult occupant safety rating with the new Scorpio. The manufacturer could aim for a perfect 5-star rating as well, but that would escalate costs, and affordability is extremely important in a price-sensitive market like India.

The upcoming new-gen Scorpio will continue to be a 7-seater vehicle, but it will have forward-facing seats in the last row. That would help the SUV perform better in Global NCAP crash tests. In contrast, the current-gen model comes with inward-facing jump seats in the third row, which allow ingress and egress via the tailgate.

The new SUV will offer a large vertically-oriented infotainment system, a 4×4 system with a shift-on-fly transfer case, along with a host of safety features like ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, parking sensors, rear parking camera, multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc.

We expect the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio to offer two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit – likely with a choice between a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission on both.

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch in the Indian market this year. The current-gen Scorpio will likely remain on sale alongside the new-gen version, as an affordable alternative to the latter.