New Mahindra Scorpio N Deliveries To Begin From 26th Sep

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N price in India starts from Rs 11.99 lakh, thus making it one of the most affordable 4X4 SUVs in India

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N was recently launched in the Indian market and is one of the most talked about SUVs ever since then. Priced from a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Scorpio-N offers a VFM and a powerful package and received phenomenal interest from the buyers as soon as the bookings commenced in the country.

The deliveries of the SUV will start on September 26 and Mahindra currently has high hopes for the Scorpio-N. For starters, the Indian carmaker plans to roll out over 20,000 units of the new Scorpio-N until December 2022 and had prioritised the production of the Z8 L variants.

Mahindra SUVs currently have strong demand in the market and offer a feature-rich and VFM package for the buyers. The Mahindra Scorpio N also offers a similar package but with better capabilities and a stronger road presence, thus making it a strong contender to top the sales chart in the brand’s line-up.

The new Scorpio-N boasts a strong road presence in addition to premium styling elements including new LED headlamps, a new chrome grille, a bold bumper design, and prominent C-shaped LED DRLs. The cabin too offers an impressive experience and gets a premium dashboard layout coupled with features like a digital instrument console, a large infotainment system, automatic climate control, front armrest, auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glovebox, push-button start, and more.

The Scorpio-N is available with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. The diesel engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 197 bhp and 380 Nm respectively. The buyers can opt for either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The diesel engine on the other hand churns out up to 173 bhp and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Just like the diesel, this engine is also available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

A great exterior design, a premium and feature-rich cabin, impressive capabilities, and powerful engine options make the Scorpio-N a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and robust ladder-on-frame SUV. The package thus promises to help it attract most of the buyers and become the best-selling SUV in the brand’s line-up in near future.